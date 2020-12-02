STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Martin Snedden elected new New Zealand Cricket chairman

Former Black Caps cricketer Martin Snedden has been elected as the new chairman for New Zealand Cricket.

Published: 02nd December 2020 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Cricket Ball

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By IANS

AUCKLAND: Former Black Caps cricketer Martin Snedden has been elected as the new chairman for New Zealand Cricket. Snedden will fill the role vacated by Greg Barclay, who was required to stand down from the position after being elected chairman of the International Cricket Council.

Snedden, who played 25 Tests and 93 ODIs for the Black Caps, is a former chief executive of NZC and has served as the board member of the organisation from 1990-1992, 1999-2001 and again from 2013-present. He has vast experience in the business of sport, having held roles as chief executive of Rugby World Cup 2011, Duco Promotions, and Tourism Association NZ, as well as being a director of the World Masters Games 2017.

"I'd like to thank Greg for the outstanding direction and guidance he's given the board since being elected as chair in 2016. It is a measure of the success he has overseen in this role that he has now been elected the ICC chair," said Snedden.

"Equally, I'd like to thank my fellow NZC directors for their support. I know that, together with chief executive David White and his excellent management team, we'll help lead the sport out of this global pandemic and embrace a strong a sustainable future," he added.

He will now fill the role as NZC's representative on the board of the ICC, a task with which he is very familiar, having been seconded to the role in 2013 and 2014 during Stuart Heal's tenure, as well as being a member of the ICC chief executives committee from 2001-2007.

Snedden will immediately stand down from his role as consultant lead of the One Cricket project, a three-year initiative aimed at reviewing and improving the delivery of cricket throughout the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Zealand Cricket New Zealand Cricket Chairman Martin Snedden
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp