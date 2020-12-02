STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada to miss ODI series against England due to injury

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against England due to an injury.

Published: 02nd December 2020 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada (Photo | AP)

By IANS

CAPE TOWN: South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against England due to an injury.

Rabada has sustained a right adductor strain, one that also kept him out of the dead-rubber final T20I at Newlands, which England won by nine wickets to clean sweep the three-match series on Tuesday.

In a statement, Cricket South Africa said that the 25-year-old will require three weeks to heal.

"The player will be released from the squad and bio-secure environment tomorrow to begin recovery, rehabilitation and preparation for the Betway Test series against Sri Lanka beginning on December 26," the CSA release stated.

Rabada had an exceptional Indian Premier League 2020 season, where he picked up 30 wickets for Delhi Capitals in 17 matches and played a key role as the Delhi-based franchise made it to their maiden IPL final.

However, in the two T20I matches he played against England, he looked out of touch and picked just one wicket.

England and South Africa will face each other in the first ODI on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kagiso Rabada​ South Africa vs England Kagiso Rabada Injury
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp