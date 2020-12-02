STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Still some uncertainty over 2021 T20 World Cup being held in India, claims PCB CEO Wasim Khan

Wasim Khan recently said that the growing number of COVID-19 cases in India pose a health risk, which might force the ICC to shift the mega event from India to UAE.

Published: 02nd December 2020 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan believes there's a possibility that the T20 World Cup, slated to be held next year in India, could be shifted to the United Arab Emirates due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had in August this year moved the 2020 T20 World Cup to 2022 while it maintained that India will host the 2021 event in the agreed window from October 17 to November 14, 2021.

In an interview to 'Cricket Baaz' YouTube channel, Khan recently said that the growing number of Covid-19 cases in India pose a health risk, which might force the ICC to shift the mega event from India to UAE.

"There is still some uncertainty over the World T20 being held in India...yes because of the Covid-19 situation there. It could be in UAE," Khan said.

He also reiterated his stance of demanding assurance from the ICC that Pakistan players won't face any problems in obtaining visas for the 2021 event if held in India.

"Yes Mani Sahab (PCB chief Ehsan Mani) has written to them and requested them that given the state of relations between India and Pakistan, it would be best if the ICC and BCCI gives a written assurance about the visas being issued to us," said Khan.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, originally scheduled to be held from March to May, had to be played from September 29 to November 10 in the UAE because of the Covid-19 situation in India.

India-Pakistan bilateral cricket series always depends on the political relations that the two Asian neighbouring countries have, and they haven't played a Test series against each other for 13 years. That was when Pakistan toured India in 2007 for a three-Test series while India's last tour to Pakistan took place 14 years ago.

Then, Pakistan visited India for a short ODI and T20I series in late 2012, and four years later toured India again for the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Recently, new ICC chairman Gregor John Barclay said that ICC would like to see India and Pakistan play bilateral series regularly, and in each other's territories, but also pointed out that he didn't have the mandate to ensure that it actually happens.

"I would love nothing more than for India and Pakistan to be able to continue cricketing relations as they were previously. I am also enough of a realist to understand that there are geo-political issues at play here that are way beyond my jurisdiction. I think all we can do at the ICC is to continue to help and support in any way that we can to bring about outcomes that would see India and Pakistan in a position where they can play cricket regularly against each other and in their home territories," Barclay said in a virtual media interaction on Monday.

"Beyond that, I do not think I have a mandate or an ability to influence outcomes more than that. That is really being done at a level way beyond where we would be operating," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wasim Khan PCB CEO PCB Pakistan Cricket Board T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2021
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp