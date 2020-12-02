STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will Young to make Test debut, confirms New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson has confirmed that Will Young will make his Test debut when the team takes on West Indies in the first game.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)

By ANI

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has confirmed that Will Young will make his Test debut when the team takes on West Indies in the first game.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) took to Twitter to post a clip from the press conference and wrote: "Kane Williamson confirms @CentralStags batsman Will Young will make his Test debut against @windiescricket at Seddon Park in the 1st Gillette Test. Young will be Test BLACKCAP #280. The final make up of the full playing XI will be confirmed tomorrow #NZvWI."

"Will Young will open the batting with Tom Latham and Tom Blundell will take the keeping gloves as BJ Watling continues to recover from a hamstring injury. #NZvWI," read another tweet.

Williamson, in the video, said: "He's been around the environment for some time without getting his first opportunity so I think that's also a real positive. Often you come into teams and it's new, you are trying to get a feel for the group but he's got that feel, he's an experienced player, has played a lot of first-class cricket and to a very high standard and he deserves that opportunity. He is pretty calm and relaxed."

New Zealand will compete against West Indies in the first Test, starting from Thursday.

