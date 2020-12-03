STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

TN Arasu wants young second wicketkeeper

Former wicketkeeper and newly-appointed selector of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) TR Arasu is confident that the team will do well next season in all formats. 

Published: 03rd December 2020 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former wicketkeeper and newly-appointed selector of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) TR Arasu is confident that the team will do well next season in all formats. Arasu wants the boys to play more practice games during the preparatory camp and believes the remaining TNCA first division league games would keep them in good shape. He is of the opinion that the second wicketkeeper for the longer format should be a youngster.

“During this pandemic, everybody had to stay indoors. Individually, boys have been training a and a few players have own gyms. So there has been in and out training schedules and stuff. We have also started a fitness session. One month is fair enough and these guys are all professionals who know how to be in shape,’’ said Arasu.

N Jagadeesan kept wickets last season, now KB Arun Karthick and a few others are in contention. “Jagadeesan kept last year. I just wanted to have a look at him as well. We have not narrowed down on anybody as the second wicketkeeper. Definitely looking for young feet. So, I want young blood to come inside, that’s for sure,” opined Arasu.

Is he open to having different wicketkeepers for different formats at the senior level? “Whatever the format, I would like a genuine wicketkeeper, who can do a good job behind the wickets, if he bats a bit, it gets your team to the next level. He should be strong with basics and have the ability to get runs lower down the order or if he is sent opening,’’ said Arasu.

Full story: newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TR Arasu TNCA
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp