TN Arasu wants young second wicketkeeper

CHENNAI: Former wicketkeeper and newly-appointed selector of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) TR Arasu is confident that the team will do well next season in all formats. Arasu wants the boys to play more practice games during the preparatory camp and believes the remaining TNCA first division league games would keep them in good shape. He is of the opinion that the second wicketkeeper for the longer format should be a youngster.

“During this pandemic, everybody had to stay indoors. Individually, boys have been training a and a few players have own gyms. So there has been in and out training schedules and stuff. We have also started a fitness session. One month is fair enough and these guys are all professionals who know how to be in shape,’’ said Arasu.

N Jagadeesan kept wickets last season, now KB Arun Karthick and a few others are in contention. “Jagadeesan kept last year. I just wanted to have a look at him as well. We have not narrowed down on anybody as the second wicketkeeper. Definitely looking for young feet. So, I want young blood to come inside, that’s for sure,” opined Arasu.

Is he open to having different wicketkeepers for different formats at the senior level? “Whatever the format, I would like a genuine wicketkeeper, who can do a good job behind the wickets, if he bats a bit, it gets your team to the next level. He should be strong with basics and have the ability to get runs lower down the order or if he is sent opening,’’ said Arasu.

