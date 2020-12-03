STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SA vs England: Faf du Plessis rested for three-match ODIs

Along with du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, Pite van Biljon, Bjorn Fortuin and Reeza Hendricks have also been released from the squad.

South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

CAPE TOWN (SOUTH AFRICA): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday confirmed that experienced campaigner Faf du Plessis has been released from the squad ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series against England.

The decision has been taken in order to give the former skipper some rest. Along with du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, Pite van Biljon, Bjorn Fortuin and Reeza Hendricks have also been released from the squad.

"The following players have been released from the squad to either join their franchise teams who continue playing in the CSA Four-Day Domestic Series or for rest and/or recuperation; Faf du Plessis (rest), Kagiso Rabada (injury rehabilitation, recuperation and rest), Pite van Biljon, Bjorn Fortuin and Reeza Hendricks (all to return to 4-day domestic series)," CSA said in an official statement.

Du Plessis was last seen in action in the recently-concluded three-match T20I series against England. The right-handed batsman managed to score 121 runs in three-matches, with his highest score being 58 in the first T20I.

Earlier this week, Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada was ruled out of the ODI series against England due to a right adductor strain.

CSA had confirmed that Rabada's injury is expected to take approximately three weeks to heal. Rabada was last seen in action in the ongoing T20I series against England. The pacer featured in the first T20I and he managed to take just one wicket. The first ODI of the three-match series between England and South Africa will be played on Friday.

Faf du Plessis South Africa vs England
