Atul Wassan to head DDCA's new Cricket Advisory Committee

The three member committee comprises former India internationals Atul Wassan, Parvinder Awana and Robin Singh Junior.

Published: 04th December 2020 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

DDCA (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) on Friday named former India player Atul Wassan as the chairperson of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for the upcoming season.

The three member committee also comprises former India internationals Parvinder Awana and Robin Singh Junior.

This is the first cricketing policy decision taken by new DDCA president Rohan Jaitley.

The CAC is entitled to make recommendations to the DDCA president on appointment of selection committees, coaches, support staff as per article 29 of the Articles of Association of the governing body.

The terms and conditions for appointments of all cricketing posts (selectors, support staff, coaches, managers) will also be decided by the CAC.

The recommendations can only be put forth as and when BCCI announces tournament schedule in purview of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

"The committee shall be responsible for maintaining highest standards of transparency in each and every aspect," Jaitley was quoted as saying in the notification issued on Friday.

