T Natarajan’s debut pleases Tamil Nadu fraternity

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former cricketers are impressed by T Natarajan’s performance on ODI debut on Wednesday. Originally picked as a net bowler, he got a berth in the T20 side after Varun Chakravarthy got injured. He was added to the ODI squad as a cover for Navdeep Saini. The left-armer made good use of the opportunity and played his part in India’s 13-run win.

“Natarajan was impressive, it is a good break for him,” complimented S Vasudevan, chairman of the Tamil Nadu selection committee. People in his village and his family members celebrated his debut, as it is rare for a player from a hamlet near Salem to make it to the international stage.

“Natarajan was brilliant in the IPL. This helped him bowl with confidence and maturity in the ODI. All of us are pleased and proud of him,’’ said former spinner M Venkataramana, coach of Natarajan’s Tamil Nadu Premier League side Dindigul Dragons. “He showed potential when he was with Dindigul. From then, he has been an improved player. He is bowling with purpose. He has developed a yorker, he swings the ball well and has better control over swing.”

Natarajan’s ability to extract bounce and bowl yorkers earned him praise from Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner. He finished with 16 wickets in IPL. In Canberra, he got India a first breakthrough in the powerplay in the series. Despite going for runs after that, he bounced back with tidy overs in the end. “Coming from T20s, it is not easy for a player playing his first 50-over game at the international level. But he came back by bowling with control.

That shows his mental strength.” On areas Natarajan needs to improve, Venkatramana said: “He needs to work on a consistent line and length. He has had injuries and should take care of his fitness. Bowling coach B Arun will also guide him.”

