STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara was called 'Steve' in Yorkshire, racist reference to people of colour, reveals former staff

Former West Indies international Tino Best and Pakistan's Rana Naved-ul-Hasan provided evidence in support of Rafiq as part of an ongoing investigation into his allegations.

Published: 05th December 2020 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

PUJARA

Cheteshwar Pujara (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LEEDS: English county side Yorkshire finds itself in the centre of a raging issue with its former players and employees backing cricketer Azeem Rafiq's claims of "institutional racism" at the club, including reference to India's Cheteshwar Pujara with a generic name.

Former West Indies international Tino Best and Pakistan's Rana Naved-ul-Hasan provided evidence in support of Rafiq as part of an ongoing investigation into his allegations.

According to ESPNcricinfo, two former Yorkshire employees -- Taj Butt and Tony Bowry -- have also given evidence against the club which has institutionalised racism.

"(There were) continuous references to taxi drivers and restaurant workers when referring to (the) Asian community," Butt, who was employed within the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation as a community development officer, was quoted as saying by the cricket portal.

"They called every person of colour 'Steve'. Even (India batsman) Cheteshwar Pujara, who joined as an overseas professional, was called Steve because they could not pronounce his name."

Butt tendered his resignation within six weeks of joining.

Having worked as a coach until 1996, Bowry was the cultural diversity officer at the Yorkshire Cricket Board from 1996 until 2011, before he was appointed as a cricket development manager to develop the game for black communities.

"Many youngsters struggled to make progress, and the few that did found the environment of the dressing rooms very difficult and unwelcoming, as a direct result of racism they faced," Bowry said.

"It affected performance...they were labelled trouble-makers."

Speaking about his experiences at the club, former off-spinner Rafiq who left Yorkshire in 2018, said he had been close to committing suicide after what he experienced.

During an interview by the independent investigating team last month, he said that he had been "bullied and targeted because of my race".

Best, the former West Indies fast bowler who played at the club in 2010, and Rana Naved, the former Pakistan seamer who joined as an overseas player between 2008 and 2009, also supported Rafiq.

In a statement, Rana said he agreed with "each and every statement of Azeem" and that "many Asian players were affected by their (Yorkshire's) bad attitude".

After the revelations by Rafiq, Yorkshire announced that they will initiate measures to tackle discrimination and boost inclusion in the club, including appointing a head of equality.

Rafiq welcomed the measures initiated by both Yorkshire and the England and Wales Cricket Board and sought "an urgent meeting" with the ECB in order to discuss "how we can instil cultural and racial acceptance through all age groups".

"Part of the problem I faced was that my concerns and complaints fell on deaf ears," Rafiq said.

"I raised complaints about racism, including with the head of diversity, and no one took action. The key to change is to listen and then to keep listening."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cheteshwar Pujara Yorkshire
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp