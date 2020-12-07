South Africa-England ODI series called off due to COVID-19 cases

By ANI

CAPE TOWN: Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have agreed to postpone the remaining matches in the ongoing One-Day International (ODI) series with an eye on the coronavirus cases that have been reported over the last few days.

As per a CSA release, the decision was taken jointly by the two boards to ensure the mental and physical health and welfare of players from both teams. CSA and the ECB will now work together to determine when the three-match series, which forms part of the ICC Cricket Men's Super League, can take place in the future.

CSA Acting CEO, Kugandrie Govender said: "The concern over the mental health impact of recent events on all involved is not one that we as CSA or the ECB take lightly and the decision to postpone the tour is the most responsible and reasonable course of action for us. I would like to thank the ECB for the continued positive relations, and we look forward to hosting the England team in the near future."

Tom Harrison, ECB Chief Executive Officer, said: "We have always maintained that the welfare of our players and management is paramount. We were concerned about the potential impact that recent developments might have on the wellbeing of the touring party, and so after consultation with Cricket South Africa we have jointly made the decision to postpone the remaining matches in this Series, in best interest of the players' welfare.

"I would like to thank Cricket South Africa for their support and understanding on this matter and look forward to working with them to identify a time when we can return to play these fixtures in the future."

The first match of the ODI series was initially postponed ahead of the game after a home team player tested positive for coronavirus.

On Sunday, the rearranged first ODI between England and South Africa was cancelled too as two members of the hotel staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Minutes after cancelling the first ODI against England, CSA on Sunday had confirmed that two members of England's touring party had returned unconfirmed positive tests for COVID-19.

England had white-washed South Africa in the shortest format after registering a thumping nine-wicket win in the third T20I.