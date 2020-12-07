STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Tom Curran quits Big Bash League over coronavirus bio-bubble strains

Curran had spent two months in a biosecurity bubble in the United Arab Emirates -- which hosted this year's Indian Premier League -- before travelling for England's ongoing tour.

Published: 07th December 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

England pacer Tom Curran

England pacer Tom Curran (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

SYDNEY: England all-rounder Tom Curran on Monday announced that he will not return to Australia to play in the Big Bash League this year, citing the strains of ongoing biosecurity rules.

"It's been a very challenging year and I've been in bubbles since July," Curran said in an open letter to fans of his team, the Sydney Sixers.

"I will hopefully be back for many years to come, recharged and ready to go again, but for now I just need some time, normality, see family and be home."

Curran had spent two months in a biosecurity bubble in the United Arab Emirates -- which hosted this year's Indian Premier League -- before travelling to his native South Africa for England's ongoing tour.

The 25-year-old had been due to return to Sydney after Christmas, facing another two weeks in hotel isolation before he can rejoin the team.

"I feel very lucky to play for the Sixers, I have loved my time with you all over the last two seasons and I can promise you, this decision was not taken lightly," he said.

Sixers general manager Jodie Hawkins said travel restrictions had taken a "toll" on players worldwide, adding "we understand Tom's need for a break."

Curran was the top wicket-taker last season for the Sixers, who are the defending Big Bash League champions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sydney Sixers bio-bubble Big Bash BBL Tom Curran COVID-19 Coronavirus Self isolation
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp