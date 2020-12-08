STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Natarajan, you were outstanding this series: Hardik Pandya praises the pacer, gives MOS award

Skipper Virat Kohli also said that the pacer can be an asset for the team.

Published: 08th December 2020 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket players Hardik Pandya (L) and Natarajan (R) with Man of the Series award.

Indian cricket players Hardik Pandya (L) and Natarajan (R) with Man of the Series award. (Photo | Twitter/@hardikpandya7)

By ANI

SYDNEY: He wears his heart on his sleeves and that was once again on display when all-rounder Hardik Pandya decided to hand over his Man of the Series (MOS) award to newcomer T Natarajan. The youngster who came to Australia as an additional bowler, not only made his debut, but also impressed one and all.

Speaking to ANI on handing the pacer his award, Pandya said he strongly believes in backing people to achieve their dreams and for him, the youngster truly deserved the award.

"I want people to believe in themselves and to achieve anything even if odds are against them. It's just my way of appreciating his hard work over the years. For me, Natrajan deserves the Man of the Series award. To perform so brilliantly on his debut speaks volumes of his belief and the talent he possesses," he said.

ALSO READ: Australia beat India by 12 runs to avoid series whitewash; Kohli's 85 goes in vain

While Natarajan picked just two wickets in the ODIs, he finished with six wickets in the three-match T20I series - the most. In fact, it was the manner in which he kept bowling the yorkers was that impressed one and all with the pacer being compared to someone like Zaheer Khan.

Pandya had earlier spoken about how the pacer deserved the Man of the Match award after the second T20I as well.

"I thought Natarajan would have been Man of the Match. The other bowlers struggled and he really had a good game, he gave us a target about 10 runs lower than it would have been," Pandya had said.

Skipper Virat Kohli also said that the pacer can be an asset for the team. In fact, Kohli is known to be fond of left-arm pacers due to the angle they create.

"Natarajan special mention for him as in absence of Bumrah and Shami. He is been the guy who has stood up and really delivered under pressure. And it's an outstanding fact that he playing his first game at the international level," Kohli said during a virtual press conference.

"He looks very composed and is a very hard-working guy and very humble too. I wish him all the best and a left-arm bowler is always an asset on the field and if he can be consistent it will be a great thing for us heading into the world cup next year," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Natarajan Hardik Pandya Man of the Series Ind vs Aus series T20 series
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp