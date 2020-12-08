STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On this day in 2011: Virender Sehwag became second player to score double century in ODIs

Sehwag, went on to score 219 runs against West Indies at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Virender Sehwag plays a shot. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: It was on December 8, 2011, when Virender Sehwag became just the second batsman in the history of the sport to score a double century in ODIs.

Sehwag, went on to score 219 runs against West Indies at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The 41-year-old smashed 41 fours and seven sixes to register the score of 219 against West Indies and this knock by the batsman enabled India to post a score of 418/5 in the allotted fifty overs.

India then went on to win the match by 153 runs. In his cricketing career, Sehwag played 251 ODIs and 104 Tests for India amassing 8,273 and 8,586 runs respectively.

The Delhi-based batsman also has scored two triple hundreds for India in the longest format of the game.

The individual score of 200 has been scored by batsmen just eight times in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar was the first man on the planet to score a double ton in ODIs as he achieved the feat against South Africa in 2008 at Gwalior.

Rohit Sharma has registered a double century in ODIs three times. He scored his first double ton against Australia in 2013.

Then, he went on to achieve the feat against Sri Lanka in 2014 and 2017. Rohit also has the record of the highest individual score in ODIs as he registered a knock of 264 runs against Sri Lanka in 2014.

He scored 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 and he also registered 208 runs against Australia in 2017.

