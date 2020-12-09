STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India fined for slow over-rate in third T20I against Australia

ICC match referee David Boon imposed the sanction after India was ruled to be one over short of the target on Tuesday, after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Published: 09th December 2020 01:06 PM

Indian players and officials celebrate with the winning trophy after the third T20 cricket match between Australia and India. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

SYDNEY: The Indian cricket team has been fined 20 per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the third T20 International against Australia here.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Captain, Virat Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing."

On-field umpires Rod Tucker, Gerard Abood, TV umpire Paul Wilson and fourth umpire Sam Nogajski levelled the charge.

India had lost the third T20I by 12 runs on Tuesday but won the three-match series 2-1.

