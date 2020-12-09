STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

On this day in 2014: Virat Kohli led India first time in Test match

India suffered a 48-run loss in that match and they were chasing 364 and looked to be on course with Murali Vijay and Kohli batting well at one stage.

Published: 09th December 2020 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

India's Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)

India's Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: On this day in 2014, Virat Kohli led the country for the first time in a Test match. Kohli made his longest format captaincy debut against Australia at Adelaide Oval in the first game of the four-match Test series.

India suffered a 48-run loss in that match and they were chasing 364 and looked to be on course with Murali Vijay and Kohli batting well at one stage. The visitors were cruising but Nathan Lyon provided Australia the crucial breakthrough, dismissing Vijay for 99.

After that, the Australian off-spinner simply ripped through the Indian batting line-up, picking 7/152. From being 242/3, India were dismissed for 315.The match was also the debut for leg-spinner Karn Sharma and remains the only Test match he played.

Kohli scored a ton in both the innings, but David Warner, Michael Clarke and Steve Smith were among the runs for the Aussies.

India lost the series 2-0 after losing the first two games. However, Kohli only led the country in the first and last match of the series.

This was the series in which MS Dhoni announced his retirement from the longest format of the game after the third Test against Australia in Melbourne.

Kohli has so far led India in 55 Tests just five short of equalling MS Dhoni's record, who captained the side in 60 red-ball games, the most by any Indian skipper.

Kohli is also the most successful captain for India in the history of the game as the team won 33 games under his captaincy so far.

Last year in September, Kohli surpassed Dhoni to become the most successful Indian Test captain.

After winning the shortest format series 2-1, India will now lock horns in the four-match Test series against Australia which gets underway on December 17. The first match will be a day-night affair and Kohli will head back home after the first Test as he has been granted paternity leave by the BCCI.

Rohit Sharma's availability for the Test series is also not clear as his fitness will be reassessed on December 11 at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli India Australia
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp