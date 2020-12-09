STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

'Pakistani players likely contracted COVID before travelling to New Zealand'

Pakistan are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests against New Zealand starting later this month, with the series opener on December 18 in Auckland.

Published: 09th December 2020 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's cricket team vice-captain Shadab Khan (L) arrives at the Christchurch International Airport with teammates. (Photo | AFP)

Pakistan's cricket team vice-captain Shadab Khan (L) arrives at the Christchurch International Airport with teammates. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

WELLINGTON: Half a dozen visiting Pakistani cricketers likely contracted the coronavirus in their own country before leaving for the tour or during their journey, New Zealand director of public health Dr Caroline McEnlay believes.

McEnlay said even though the traveling Pakistani players have met all COVID-related health protocols before boarding the flight to New Zealand, the deadly virus could have already been incubating inside the bodies of the six cricketers.

"This is possible - it does take a few days after exposure before the disease develops," she told ESPNcricinfo.com.

"Pre-departure testing does help in identifying people who have current infection but it will not detect people who have very recently been exposed to the virus.

"They were required to take a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and be symptom-free before departing for New Zealand."

McEnlay said "of the 54 team members that arrived, one team member was symptomatic on arrival in Auckland and was taken to the managed quarantine hotel in Auckland (Jet Park) to be tested."

"The test returned negative. The remaining 53 members flew to Christchurch and to the managed isolation facility at the Chateau on the Park," she added.

The jumbo Pakistani squad flew to New Zealand from Lahore via Dubai, where they changed aircrafts.

After landing in Auckland, they boarded a chartered flight to Christchurch.

McEnlay also stated that after initially found guilty of "a number of breaches" of COVID protocols, the Pakistan players and support staff had later fully complied with New Zealand's isolation management policy.

"There have been no further reported breaches," she said.

She also informed that barring one member of the visiting side, all others have been released from the managed isolation facility (MIQ) on Tuesday, after they returned negative.

"One case will remain in the Christchurch quarantine facility until fully recovered," McEnlay said.

"One person repeatedly tested negative and is being released from the Auckland quarantine facility today, where they had been transferred on arrival as a precaution.

"After extensive testing and completion of their time in managed isolation in Christchurch, the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health is satisfied these people pose a very low risk to the community," McEnlay said.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests against New Zealand starting later this month, with the series opener on December 18 in Auckland.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronavirus New Zealand Pakistani cricketers
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp