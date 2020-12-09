STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

South Africa to tour Pakistan for first time in 14 years, will play two Tests and three T20Is

South Africa will arrive in Pakistan on January 16 and go into a period of quarantine before commencing with training and inter-squad practice matches.

Published: 09th December 2020 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa vs Pakistan

South Africa's Faf du Plessis walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match vs Pakistan in London. (File photo| AFP)

By ANI

CAPE TOWN: Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday confirmed that its men's team will travel to Pakistan for their first tour since 2007. The tour will consist of two Tests and three T20Is across three venues in Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore respectively. The tour is scheduled to run from January 26-February 14.

South Africa will arrive in Pakistan on January 16. They will then go into a period of quarantine before commencing with training and inter-squad practice matches.

The Test series, which will form part of the ICC World Test Championship, will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi before the teams travel to Rawalpindi for the second fixture taking place from February 4-8.

The three T20 matches will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore -- South Africa's first-ever T20 series in Pakistan. The T20Is will be played on February 11,13 and 14. The last time the two teams met in Pakistan was in 2007 when South Africa beat the hosts 1-0 in a two-match Test series.

South Africa will become the fourth country to tour Pakistan in the last 15 months after Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe.

"It's pleasing to see so many countries making a return to Pakistan -- a proud, cricket-loving nation. Cricket South Africa is delighted to be counted among them. As someone who has toured the country on more than one occasion back in my playing days, I know how much passion the people of Pakistan have for the game as well as the love and support that the Proteas enjoy there as a team," CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said in an official release.

"I would like to thank the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the hospitality and transparency they showed our security contingent when they travelled over there a few weeks ago. The report on their findings and recommendations gives us confidence as an organisation that all of our team's security, playing and accommodation needs will be met, and that the wellbeing of the team will be the top priority. We look forward to embarking on this historical tour," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cricket South Africa South Africa vs Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Board South Africa in Pakistan
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp