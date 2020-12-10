STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Australia vs India: 30,000 spectators per day allowed at MCG for Boxing Day Test

Cricket Australia tweeted on Thursday alongwith a photo which said "Boxing Day Test capacity increased to 30,000 per day".

Published: 10th December 2020 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

A total of 30,000 spectators will be allowed each day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (Photo | AFP)

A total of 30,000 spectators will be allowed each day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

MELBOURNE: A total of 30,000 spectators will be allowed each day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for the second Test of the upcoming four-match series between Australia and India to be played from December 26 to 30.

"We're so excited to be able to welcome so many fans to the MCG in what's been such a challenging year for Victorians," Cricket Australia tweeted on Thursday alongwith a photo which said "Boxing Day Test capacity increased to 30,000 per day".

Earlier, the board had put a cap of 25,000 fans per day of the Boxing Day Test amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 27,000 spectators, which is 50 per cent of the total capacity at the Adelaide Oval, will be allowed on each day during the first Test which begins from December 17. The Adelaide Test, which will be a day-night affair, will also be the only Test which Virat Kohli will feature in after which he will return to India to be with his wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child.

Sydney Cricket Ground, venue for the third Test, will allow 50 per cent of its total capacity on each day of the match slated to be played between January 3 to 7.

Brisbane's Gabba venue will host up to 30,000 fans, or 75 per cent of its capacity for the fourth and final Test to be played from January 15 to 19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Boxing Day Test Australia India Melbourne Cricket Ground
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp