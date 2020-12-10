Australia vs India: 30,000 spectators per day allowed at MCG for Boxing Day Test

By IANS

MELBOURNE: A total of 30,000 spectators will be allowed each day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for the second Test of the upcoming four-match series between Australia and India to be played from December 26 to 30.

"We're so excited to be able to welcome so many fans to the MCG in what's been such a challenging year for Victorians," Cricket Australia tweeted on Thursday alongwith a photo which said "Boxing Day Test capacity increased to 30,000 per day".

Earlier, the board had put a cap of 25,000 fans per day of the Boxing Day Test amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 27,000 spectators, which is 50 per cent of the total capacity at the Adelaide Oval, will be allowed on each day during the first Test which begins from December 17. The Adelaide Test, which will be a day-night affair, will also be the only Test which Virat Kohli will feature in after which he will return to India to be with his wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child.

Sydney Cricket Ground, venue for the third Test, will allow 50 per cent of its total capacity on each day of the match slated to be played between January 3 to 7.

Brisbane's Gabba venue will host up to 30,000 fans, or 75 per cent of its capacity for the fourth and final Test to be played from January 15 to 19.