BCCI announces schedule of England’s 60-day India tour, matches in three cities

CHENNAI: Even though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the England series, which will commence in Chennai from February 5, a decision on allowing fans in the stadium will be taken only by January end.

It is understood that the board has informed the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) about the possibility of having fans in the stadium, but a clear picture will emerge only after a month or so. Keeping the pandemic in mind, BCCI has restricted the number of venues to three — Chennai, Ahmedabad and Pune.

England, who will head to Sri Lanka on January 2 for a two-Test series that was postponed after the pandemic struck in March, will arrive in Chennai on January 27 for their 60-day India tour.

Since they will be coming from a bio-secure bubble, the visiting team will undergo three days of quarantine at a hotel and play the first Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium from February 5.

The second Test will also take place in Chennai, from February 13, before the series moves to Ahmedabad, which will host the remaining two Test matches – including a day/night third fixture.

The newly-constructed Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad, which has not hosted any match so far, will also be the venue for the five-match T20 series, to be played in just nine days beginning March 12.

Pune will complete the tour by hosting three ODIs from March 23 to 28. With IPL 2021 tentatively scheduled from April 3, the BCCI and ECB have been left with no choice but to complete the bilateral engagements in 60 days.

"Both boards have worked closely to put together an exciting series that promises to provide high octane action between two powerhouses of world cricket. This will be India's first bilateral series at home since the outbreak of Covid-19 and the home season will bring back joy to cricket fans," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said.

With regards to fans in the stadium, the BCCI is awaiting clearance from the central government. However, much of it would concern the respective state governments and also whether the BCCI is able to convince ECB, which was averse to playing the series in India.

In fact, ECB was pushing for the series to be played in the UAE, but the BCCI’s preference has remained India.

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association, for instance, is keen on allowing fans. If need be, it would seek permission from the state government. The Gujarat Cricket Association is also planning to request their state government to allow at least 40 per cent crowd. However, clarity on this is expected only after December 30.

While fans have been allowed back in Australia, with Sydney even witnessing 100 per cent capacity, it is seen as a risk in India. The three cities hosting the series are among the severely affected in India, with Chennai and Ahmedabad currently having a little over 3,000 active coronavirus cases. Pune's active cases as of the latest update are 15, 651.