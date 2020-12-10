Greenhorn Cameron aiming to make presence felt

Srinidhi PR By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cameron Green’s current form is a happy headache for Australia ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy beginning on December 17. Opener David Warner was officially ruled out of the series on Wednesday due to a groin injury and the promising Will Pucovski, who was considered an automatic pick for the opening Test starting December 17, is now uncertain after suffering a concussion in the first warm-up game.

Opener Joe Burns has endured a poor run of form, adding to the list of worries for the selectors. Before a double failure in the three-day warm-up fixture, the 31-year-old had hit a meagre 57 runs in five innings in the Sheffield Shield since the resumption of cricket in Australia in October. At the same time, Green has rose through the ranks with 363 runs in six innings in the Shield, including a 197. In the practice game, aga­inst a quality Indian attack, he notched up an unbeaten 125.

In this backdrop, the 21-year-old’s recent form has left the team management with a few questions. Coming in at No 5 when the team was reeling at 98/5, Green’s composed knock on a competitive Sydney pitch has already garnered praise. The pace-bowling all-rounder, during a media interaction on Wednesday, said that it was step-up to face the Indian bowlers.

“Obviously, when you play Shield cricket, you have an idea of what you are facing. The Australian domestic competition holds you in good stead, it’s a tough competition with world-class players. But the match against Indians was a step-up,” Green opined. “It was more of a challenge because I hadn’t really seen those bowlers bowl before.

Umesh Yadav was bowling down the breeze on a wicket that did not have enough for them. Yeah, that was incredibly tough but I had (Tim) Paine at the other end, so it was helpful to get through them.”

There is a school thought that the likes of Marnus Labuschagne and Marcus Harris co­uld be looked at as the opti­ons for the opening slot.

As far as the tall Western Australian goes, he comes with the value addition. On the final day of the drawn warm-up game, he accounted for the wickets of openers Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill, giving the Indians early jitters before Wriddhiman Saha rescued the team with an unbeaten half-century. Although it was poor shot selection from both the Indian openers, Green’s performance with the ball was a reminder that he can chip in a few overs.

“It’s an incredibly hard team to break into. It is pretty settled at the moment. Apart from a few injuries with Davey (Warner) at the top... but that really is not the position I’m vying for. All I can do is really just make myself available and get myself ready,” said Green.

On Wednesday, Cricket Australia included the all-rounder in the squad for the day-night practice game, beginning at SCG on Friday. Having not pl­a­y­ed a pink-ball game before, Gr­een is hoping to “bounce as many ideas off those guys who have pl­ayed” ahead of the Adelaide Test. “You never really know if you’re ready. All I can do is to play well in the next game. And that’s kind of a tough challenge facing a full-strength India side with a pink-ball in Sydney.”