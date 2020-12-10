STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India will miss Virat Kohli but he is human with life outside cricket: Steve Smith

Kohli will lead India in the first Test -- a pink-ball fixture -- to be played at the Adelaide Oval from December 17.

Published: 10th December 2020 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Steve Smith (L) and India's captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AFP)

Steve Smith (L) and India's captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Australia's Steve Smith has stated though Virat Kohli missing the last three Tests of the upcoming four-match series will be a big loss for Team India, fans and stakeholders will have to understand that the Indian skipper is a human being and has life outside cricket.

Kohli will lead India in the first Test -- a pink-ball fixture -- to be played at the Adelaide Oval from December 17. After that he will return to India to be with his wife Anushka for the birth of their first child.

"No doubt it is a big loss for India. We know Virat is a world class player and you got to give him credit for how much he loved playing down here. (But) He is also a human being and has got a life outside of cricket and a family that is starting," Smith told reporters in an online media interaction from Adelaide.

"Credit to him for wanting to be there for the birth of his first child. We know how much he loves playing in Australia and how good he is. Lots of credit to go to him for wanting to be there," he added.

Smith, who was banned and stripped off captaincy after the ball-tampering scandal in 2018, is also being considered for the captaincy role after having served his suspension. He was banned from playing for a year and banned from captaining Australia for another year. However, he became eligible for captaincy in March-end this year.

But the talismanic Australian batsman says he is not overtly worried by captaincy and is willing to go through the process which though not has not been shared with him.

"There were discussions taking place and I think (head coach) Justin Langer answered the question when asked about me and captaincy stuff. Obviously there is a process that needs to be done. And for me I am happy to do whatever is best for the team... Right now, (Test captain) Tim (Paine) and Finchy (limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch) are doing a really good job in both formats of the game. I am comfortable where we are right now. As I have always said, I will do what is best for the team," said Smith.

"The process is not entirely (shared with me)...whenever a captain is chosen you go through a process where you obviously go to the board and other people are spoken to...it is probably more of a question for someone a bit higher up, that is what is being said to me... we will sort of let it rest for now...like I said the guys at the moment are doing a good job, I am comfortable with where things are," Smith said ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that will be broadcast live on Sony Six and Sony Ten 3 channels.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Steve Smith Virat Kohli
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp