STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs England: Test to be played in Ahmedabad from February 24, says BCCI secretary Jay Shah

Shah has now also revealed that the five T20Is will also be held in Ahmedabad.

Published: 10th December 2020 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket team

Indian cricket team (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Thursday confirmed that the day-night Test between India and England will commence from February 24 in Ahmedabad. Shah also said that the four-match Test series will commence from February 7.

"The first Test will start from February 7 and the day-night Test will be played in Ahmedabad at the Motera Stadium from February 24," said Shah while inaugurating Gujarat Cricket Association's indoor academy for young cricketers.

Earlier, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had revealed that India will play five T20Is against England when the visitors tour the country early next year. The former India skipper had said that it will be a full-fledged tour of four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

Shah has now also revealed that the five T20Is will also be held in Ahmedabad. "5 T20I matches will be played in Ahmedabad's Motera stadium," he said.

Former India wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel was also a part of the inauguration ceremony. Parthiv had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday.

The BCCI has in the last few years ensured that it plans the ODI and T20I series keeping in mind whether the next showpiece event is a 50-over event or a 20-over event. The five T20Is against England will be good preparation for Virat Kohli's team for the upcoming T20 World Cup which is set to be played in India in October-November.

The Indian team is currently in Australia where they recently won the three-match T20I series. Now the side would be in action in the four-match Test series, starting from December 17 in Adelaide.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BCCI Jay Shah India vs England Motera Stadium Ahmedabad
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp