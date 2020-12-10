STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Kohli has been most impactful player in ODIs for India this decade, says Gavaskar

Matthew Hayden feels it is former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has been the most impactful player in ODIs for India in this decade.

Published: 10th December 2020 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

India's captain Virat Kohli runs before the start of their one-day international cricket match against Australia. (Photo | AFP)

India's captain Virat Kohli (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The legendary Sunil Gavaskar believes skipper Virat Kohli has been the most impactful player for India in the last 10 years, considering the number of games that he has won for the country in this span of time.

Kohli, who made his India debut in 2008, has emerge as one of the best batsmen in all formats of the game in the past decade.

He recently became the fastest cricketer to score 12,000 ODI runs, breaking the record of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar.

"I think if you look as an individual, then certainly it's got to be Virat Kohli, because if you look at the number of matches he's won for India when India has been chasing big scores," Gavaskar said on Star Sports show 'cricket connected'.

"I look at the impact a player has had, and not just the runs or wickets that he has taken, and in that aspect, you have got to say that in this decade it really has been Virat Kohli who has had the most impact on the matches that India has won."

However, former Australian opener Matthew Hayden feels it is former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has been the most impactful player in ODIs for India in this decade.

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in August this year.

"I think it's really important and significant that MS Dhoni has won a World Cup and a Champions Trophy. That World Cup for me, that's a real big milestone," said Hayden.

"I have mentioned it before we have played loads of cricket in the one-day format and I just feel that when it comes to being ready for a World Cup, you not only got to have a good leader but you also need to have a calm strong player in the middle order like he has."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunil Gavaskar Virat Kohli
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp