STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Mumbai Indians rope in Parthiv Patel as talent scout

MI owner Akash Ambani said that he was delighted to have Parthiv joining the franchise.

Published: 10th December 2020 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Parthiv Patel

Former India player Parthiv Patel (File photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former India and Gujarat wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel on Thursday joined Indian Premier League defending champions Mumbai Indians as a talent scout.

Parthiv, who featured in 25 Tests, 38 ODIs and two T20s for India, had announced his retirement on Wednesday, drawing curtains on a career spanning 18 years.

"Parthiv brings a vast domestic and international cricketing experience spanning over two decades, along with an understanding of the fast-paced IPL competition," MI said in a statement.

MI owner Akash Ambani said that he was delighted to have Parthiv joining the franchise.

"We had the opportunity to pick his cricketing brain during his playing days at Mumbai Indians. I am very confident of his contribution to further enhance our scouting system with the depth of cricketing knowledge he possesses. 

"Parthiv understands our ideology, the DNA of Mumbai Indians and what we are trying to create at MI," said Ambani.

The 35-old former wicket-keeper, on his part, said that he was thankful for the opportunity that was presented to him.

"I had enjoyed my cricket playing for Mumbai Indians, those momentous three years with the champion sides remain itched in my memory. It's time now to turn a new chapter in my life.I am excited, confident and thankful to the Mumbai Indians management for the opportunity presented to me," said Parthiv.

Parthiv, a former Mumbai Indians player, was part of the IPL winning sides in 2015 and 2017.

He will now work closely with the coaching staff and scouts' group.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Indians Parthiv Patel talent scout Indian Premier League
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp