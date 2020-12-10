STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Virat Kohli most impactful player for India in ODIs in this decade, feels Sunil Gavaskar

Published: 10th December 2020 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

India skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot against Australia during their ODI match at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

India skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot against Australia during their ODI match at Manuka Oval in Canberra. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar believes current skipper Virat Kohli has been the most impactful player for India in One-Day Internationals in this decade.

Kohli, who made his international debut in 2008, has so far played 251 ODIs for India in which he has scored 12,040 runs with the help of 43 hundreds.

"I think if you look as an individual then certainly it's got to be Virat Kohli, because if you look at the number of matches he's won for India when India has been chasing big scores," Gavaskar said while speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

"I look at the impact a player has had, and not just the runs or wickets that he has taken, and in that aspect you have got to say that in this decade it really has been Virat Kohli who has had the most impact on the matches that India has won," he added.

Kohli has been nominated for the International Cricket Councils (ICC) Men's Player of the Decade award.

The 32-year-old, who leads Team India in all three formats, has been nominated for Male Cricketer of the Decade alongside Ravichandran Ashwin, Joe Root (England), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Steve Smith (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa), and Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka).

Along with this, Kohli has been nominated for Men's Test Player of the Decade Award, Men's ODI Player of the Decade Award, Men's T20I Player of the Decade Award and Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade.

