STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Henry Nicholls ton gives New Zealand edge over West Indies on first day of second Test

Put into bat, the Black Caps reached 294/6 at Stumps with Nicholls and Kyle Jamieson remaining unbeaten.

Published: 11th December 2020 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand's Henry Nicholls watches a shot he made against the West Indies during play on the first day. (Photo | AP)

New Zealand's Henry Nicholls watches a shot he made against the West Indies during play on the first day. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

WELLINGTON: Left-handed batsman Henry Nicholls on Friday scored an unbeaten century to help New Zealand take the upper hand on Day One of the second and final Test against West Indies at the Basin Reserve.

Put into bat, the Black Caps reached 294/6 at Stumps with Nicholls and Kyle Jamieson remaining unbeaten.

Dropped twice on 47 by Darren Bravo at first slip, Nicholls punished the West Indies' generosity to end 117 not out. Alongside him was Kyle Jamieson at 1*.

Playing without their regular skipper Kane Williamson, who has gone to Tauranga to be with his pregnant wife, the hosts were provided with a decent start with Tom Latham and wicket-keeper Tom Blundell adding 31 runs for the opening wicket.

West Indies pacer Shannon Gabriel drew the first blood when he sent Blundell back to the New Zealand dressing room at his individual score of 14. Latham, who is leading the side in Williamson's absence, didn't stay long enough after that and became the first scalp of Chemar Holder. Latham scored 27 runs off the 53 deliveries he faced.

Experienced Ross Taylor (9 off 12) also didn't contribute much as Gabriel had him caught by Joshua Da Silva, leaving New Zealand in a spot at 78/3.

However, Will Young and Nicholls shared a 60-run partnership to steady the innings. Young played some beautiful shots during the course of 43-run knock before he became the third scalp of Gabriel.

BJ Watling (30) and Daryl Mitchell (42) then shared crucial partnerships with Nicholls who brought his sixth Test century after facing 179 balls. This was his first 50-plus score in 13 Test innings.

Jamieson, alongside Nicholls, then took the hosts at the end of the day having an upper hand, considering no team batting first in the past five Basin Tests has topped 300.

For the visitors, Gabriel was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 3/57 in his 18 overs while Chemar scalped two wickets, conceding 65 runs in the 18 overs he bowled. Alzarri Joseph also picked a wicket.

Brief scores: New Zealand 294/6 at Stumps on Day One (Henry Nicholls 117*, Will Young 43; Shannon Gabriel 3/57)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Henry Nicholls New Zealand West Indies
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp