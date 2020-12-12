Delay in release of BCCI electoral list

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 24 hours after it was scheduled to be released, members of the BCCI were still to see the electoral list. At the annual general meeting (AGM) on December 24, the vice-president will be elected along with two members of the IPL Governing Council. The electoral list will contain the names of one representative from each of the 34 full-member state units.

According to a notice dated December 7 and issued by electoral officer AK Joti, the state units had to submit names by 3 pm, December 11. The same notice said a draft electoral roll would be released by 5 pm, December 11. The next three days - December 12-14 - were marked for submission of objections. The notice also mentioned that after examination of objections, the final electoral list would be released on December 15.

Until a few hours after 5 pm on Saturday (December 12), the draft electoral list was not there on the BCCI's official website, where the electoral officer's December 7 election notice and elections rules and procedures were the latest entries. Several state associations that The New Indian Express spoke to confirmed they were yet to receive the list electronically or find it on the website. It's not clear if this will have a delaying effect on the election process.

"Can't say if this implies anything. But yes, going by the electoral officer's notice of December 7, the draft electoral list should have been out by now. Difficult to say what has caused the delay and whether this would cause further delays," said a state unit official, whose name has been sent as a representative and is expected to feature in the electoral list once it is released.