India vs Australia warm-up: Mohammed Siraj's gesture to attend to injured Cameron Green wins hearts

Green attempted a catch off a straight drive from Jasprit Bumrah off his own bowling but the ball flew through his fingers and hit on the right side of his head.

Published: 12th December 2020 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 04:05 PM

Mohammed Siraj (2nd from right) attends to an injured Cameron Green in a warm-up game

Mohammed Siraj (2nd from right) attends to an injured Cameron Green in a warm-up game. (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)

By PTI

SYDNEY: India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj's fine gesture of rushing in and attending to rival Cameron Green after he was hit on the head during the opening day of the warm-up game here has got praised from the Australian media.

Green attempted a catch off a straight drive from Jasprit Bumrah off his own bowling but the ball flew through his fingers and hit on the right side of his head. Siraj immediately dropped his bat and rushed to check on Green.

Bumrah also did the same following his teammate. Green, who suffered concussion, was later ruled out of the remainder of the three-day pink warm-up game between the Indians and Australia 'A' side. "Indian cricketer Mohd Siraj has been praised for his sportsmanship in helping young all-rounder Cameron Green after he suffered a blow to the head during the match," tweeted 9News Australia.

"Non-striker Mohammed Siraj and umpire Gerard Abood rushed to check on the star all-rounder, who patted Bumrah on the leg to assure him he was OK," said abc.net.au. "Mohammed Siraj, at the non-striker's end, dropped his bat and immediately rushed to check on the injured bowler," wrote cricket.com.au.

