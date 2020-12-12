Six units missing in BCCI's draft voter list, Rajiv Shukla's inclusion may raise eyebrows

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Names of six state units - Punjab, Rajasthan, Odisha, J&K, Tripura, Meghalaya - are missing in the draft electoral list of the BCCI.

At the annual general meeting (AGM) on December 24, the vice-president will be elected along with two members of the IPL Governing Council. According to the new BCCI constitution, there are 34 state associations. The list contains names of representatives from 28 of those.

This list released by electoral officer AK Joti more than 24 hours after it was scheduled to be released by 5 pm, December 11, is not the final one. Objections to names in this list can be filed on December 13 and 14. After examining the objections, the electoral officer will release the final list. It is expected on December 15. The filing of nominations will begin after that.

Since this is a draft list, it is possible that the names of the missing units will be added to the final one. At least, that is what the Punjab Cricket Association is thinking.

"I think our name got left out by mistake. We will bring this to the attention of the electoral officer. Hopefully, our association will be added to the list tomorrow," said PCA secretary Puneet Bali.

However, it is also possible that the electoral officer has found something wrong with the submissions of these state associations. The notice announcing the names of 28, though, does not mention why these six are not included.

Some of the notable names in the list include Mohammad Azharuddin representing Hyderabad Cricket Association as its president. The other international cricketer is Brijesh Patel from Karnataka.

The inclusion of Rajeev Shukla as representative of Uttar Pradesh may raise eyebrows, considering that there are members who believe the former IPL Governing Council chairman should be taking a cooling-off break.

