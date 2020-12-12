Team India in pink of health before Adelaide Test; Vihari, Pant hit unbeaten tons

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rarely have India enjoyed this kind of preparation ahead of an important Test series overseas.

Never mind the gruelling schedule - where they played six internationals in 12 days - that continues to pose serious threats to workload management. The two practice matches in Sydney over the past week have given them not only ideal preparation but have also helped them identify at least 10 players, who will take the field in Adelaide on December 17.

On Saturday, Day 2 of the practice match against Australia A, the batting unit put up the sort of performance that will enable them to carry precious confidence into the first Test.

Hanuma Vihari, who struggled in the three innings he had played Down Under earlier, found runs. More than the unbeaten 104 he scored, the time Vihari spent in the middle would please the team management.

There was a dilemma when it came to Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant. But the left-handed Pant almost sealed his slot with a 73-ball unbeaten 103, which saw him move from 81 to his century in just five balls of the last over.

The only concern remains at the top.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli is the most Australian non-Australian cricketer of all time: Greg Chappell

Prithvi Shaw, who is tipped to open alongside Mayank Agarwal, lasted only eight balls on Saturday. In the two practice matches, he has faced a total of 76 deliveries, the least in the batting unit. This raises the question of whether India should be bold and hand a Test debut to Shubman Gill. Though there is an experienced opener in KL Rahul, India not fielding him even in the practice match suggests he is not in contention for a spot in the XI at Adelaide. With regards to Gill, India's think-tank has been keeping him as an option to replace Virat Kohli after the first Test.

Gill might have been in T20 mode in the first practice match and to an extent in the first innings of the ongoing practice match, but on Saturday, he showed a bit of restraint. While he didn't curb his natural instinct, the number of balls he has been playing away from his body has kept falling as his stay in the middle turned longer. More importantly, he has spent valuable time facing the pink ball, which has a habit of favouring the bowlers.

With things falling into place, India should make sure they field their best XI in Adelaide, as it could be their best chance to go 1-0 up before the Boxing Day Test begins.

Australia are hampered by injuries. If David Warner's groin problem wasn't enough, his replacement Will Pucovski has also been ruled out of the first Test with concussion. Australia now have two openers — Marcus Harris and Joe Burns — who are short on runs. Sunday is their last chance to run into form before the Test.

Given how well the bowling unit of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini has performed in the practice matches, there is little to separate India and Australia on the bowling front. Take out the openers quickly and the quicks will get an early go at Steve Smith and Marnus Labuchagne.

From nowhere, India have got an opening before the Test series begins. From having an ideal preparation - they will have spent more than a month in Australia before the first Test - India now have important factors aligning in their favour. They have a chance to win the practice match on Sunday, something that should further enhance their confidence as they head to Adelaide on Monday.

Brief scores: Indians 194 and 386/4 (Vihari 104 n.o, Pant 103 n.o, Gill 65, Agarwal 61) vs Australia A 108.

