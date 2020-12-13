STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Babar Azam's ouster a major setback for us: Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis

Azam sustained the injury on his right thumb at Queenstown during Pakistan team's practice session.

Published: 13th December 2020 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Waqar Younis

Pakistan cricket legend Waqar Younis (File Photo)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan's bowling coach Waqar Younis on Sunday termed the ouster of top batsman and captain, Babar Azam, from the upcoming T20 series in New Zealand a big blow to the touring side.

Waqar admitted that Babar's absence will have an impact on Pakistan's chances of winning the three-match series.

"There is no doubt that Babar is one of the best players in the world now in any format. So it is a major setback for us. Other teams are scared of him," Waqar said from New Zealand during a media interaction with Pakistani journalists.

"It is unfortunate that it (injury) happened at the wrong time, just at the stroke of the the series starting."

Azam sustained the injury on his right thumb at Queenstown during Pakistan team's practice session.

Waqar, however, insisted that such things were part and parcel of the sport and it is now an opportunity for others to step up and make use of the opportunities.

Waqar said that with Babar not available, the management will have to shuffle the batting order and revisit the combinations.

He also admitted that the players are slowly getting back to normal cricket after their long quarantine period in Christchurch.

He said the quarantine had hampered the team's preparations.

"I know the circumstances are not normal for us due to Covid-19 and teams are facing problems on tours. But we all have got to deal with this and it is our job to get the best out of players," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Babar Azam Waqar Younis Pakistan vs New Zealand
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp