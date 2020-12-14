STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

2020-21 domestic season will start with Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20: BCCI

BCCI announces T20 championship from Jan 10 in six cities, decision on other tournaments later

Published: 14th December 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw plays a shot during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy cricket match against Assam at Wankhede Stadium. (Photo | PTI)

Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw plays a shot during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy cricket match against Assam at Wankhede Stadium. (Photo | PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The BCCI has informed its affiliates that the 2020/21 domestic season will start with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 championship. Whether there will be more tournaments, will be decided later. In an email to the state units on Sunday, board secretary Jay Shah said the T20 tournament will be played from January 10-31.

The event will be staged in six cities under bio-secure environments. The associations of Tamil Nadu and Bengal are confirmed as hosts for now. Andhra and Karnataka have also received communication from BCCI in this regard. A final call is yet to be taken. Sources in BCCI indicated that Vadodara, Chandigarh/Mohali will most likely be the other venues.

Wh­ile these units confirmed they have made their interests kn­o­wn to the BCCI, they are awaiting confirmation. There are indications that gro­ups will not be formed on a zonal basis. The BCCI decided to prioritise Mushtaq Ali T20s based on feedback from the state units. Shah had sought their opinion on the domestic season. They were given four options — A) Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s B) Ranji Trophy C) Syed Mushtaq Ali & Ranji Trophy D) Syed Mushtaq Ali & Vijay Hazare Trophy. 

Because of the pandemic and complications in creating a bio-secure bubble, almost 95 per cent of units picked the options with T20s. “After having gone through your responses and in accordance with the feedback received, I am pleased to inform you that BCCI is planning to start the domestic season 2020-21 with the scheduling of the T20 tournament for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. By Saturday, January 2, 2021, teams will have to assemble in their respective hub. From Sunday, January 10, the tournament will start and the final will be played on January 31,” Shah wrote in his letter, accessed by this newspaper.

As reported earlier, each city will host six teams, but there could be a slight change in the composition of groups. The units were under the belief that each group would have teams from the same zone as it would limit travel. But that might not be the case as the BCCI might form the groups based on a draw of lots.
There is also a possibility that there won’t be any home advantage. Even though these are exceptional times, the BCCI wants to ensure a level-playing field.

As result, a host association will have to send its team to another city. For example, Tamil Nadu have been told they will play their group matches in Kolkata. The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association will most likely have a selection committee meeting on December 16.

With regards to Vijay Hazare and Ranji Trophy, the state units believe a clear picture will emerge after the group stage of the T20s. “BCCI will subsequently seek feedback from the members on organising any other domestic tournament after the group stage of Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy,” Shah’s letter stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy BCCI COVID-19 Coronavirus domestic season
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp