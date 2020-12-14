STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pakistan women's team to tour South Africa for limited-overs series in January

This will be Pakistan women's side's second tour to South Africa within 18 months.

Published: 14th December 2020 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's Diana Baig (C) celebrates with teammates. (Photo | AFP)

Pakistan's women's cricket team (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced that their women's team will tour South Africa to play three ODIs and as many T20Is, starting January 20.

"In consultation and discussions with Cricket South Africa, the series has been finalised to ensure women's cricket continues to build on the momentum and successes following the trailblazing ICC Women's Championship 2017-2020, ICC Women's World Cup 2017 and the ICC Women's T20 World Cups 2018 and 2020," PCB said in a release.

"This additional series has also been organised to help both Pakistan and South Africa prepare for the upcoming assignments, in particular Pakistan, who will feature in the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier in July 2021 for the event proper to be held in New Zealand in early 2022. South Africa, along with world champions England, Australia, India and hosts New Zealand, have already qualified for the World Cup after securing top positions in the ICC Women's Championship 2017-20," it added.

Durban will host the first ODI on January 20 and the third T20I on February 3. Both matches will be played under lights. Durban will also stage the second ODI on January 23 before the action moves to Pietermaritzburg where the third ODI and opening two T20Is will be played on January 26, 29 and 31 respectively.

The women's national selection committee has invited 27 women cricketers for a training and preparation camp, which will be held at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi from December 20.

The tour to South Africa will also be the first official assignment of head coach David Hemp and bowling coach Arshad Khan. While Hemp joined forces in October, Arshad was appointed in November. Mohammad Kamran Hussain will be the assistant coach at the training camp.

This will be Pakistan women's side's second tour to South Africa within 18 months. In May 2019, Pakistan and South Africa played three ICC Women's Championship ODIs which ended in a 1-1 draw. While in the five-match T20I series, Pakistan took a 2-1 lead before South Africa bounced back to clinch the series 3-2.

"South Africa are ranked above us, both in the ODI and T20I formats and, as such, I am sure this series will go a long way in not only assisting us to further improve our standards but also prepare for June's ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 as we aim to finish in the top three and progress to event proper in early 2022 in New Zealand," women's chief selector and head of the women's cricket, Urooj Mumtaz said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan women's cricket team
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp