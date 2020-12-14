STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

WATCH | Ravindra Jadeja says 'recovery going well', shares training video ahead of Test series

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is part of the Indian Test squad which will now lock horns in the four-match Test series against Australia.

Published: 14th December 2020 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Ravindra Jadeja

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja during a training session. (Photo | Ravindrasinh jadeja Twitter)

By ANI

SYDNEY: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said his recovery is going well and shared a training video on Monday.

Taking to Twitter he shared a workout video and captioned the post, "Recovery going well #trainingmode."

Jadeja missed the second and third T20Is against Australia after being hit on the head in the final over of the first T20I at Canberra.

In that game, the all-rounder did not come out to field in the second innings as BCCI medical team decided to assess the player before allowing him to get on with proceedings. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took the field in the second innings of the opening T20I against Australia as a concussion substitute.

Later Jadeja was ruled out of the remaining series and Shardul Thakur was named as his replacement.

"Ravindra Jadeja sustained a concussion after being hit on the left side of his forehead in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I against Australia in Canberra on December 4, 2020," BCCI had said in a release.

"The diagnosis was confirmed based on a clinical assessment in the dressing room during the innings break by the BCCI Medical Team. Jadeja remains under observation and will be taken for further scans if required based on the assessment on Saturday morning. He will not take any further part in the ongoing T20I series," it had added.

Jadeja is part of the Indian Test squad which will now lock horns in the four-match Test series against Australia. The first Test of the series will be played at the Adelaide Oval and it would be a day-night contest. Australia have the best-record in day-night Tests as the side has not lost a single match that has been played with the pink ball.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravindra Jadeja India Australia Test Series Team India BCCI
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp