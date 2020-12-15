India v Australia: Harris hasn't scored Test hundreds, Burns can, says Ponting

By ANI

ADELAIDE: Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has once again shown faith in batsman Joe Burns and wants him to open in the first Test for Australia which gets underway on Thursday.

With both David Warner and Will Pucovski being ruled out of the day-night Test, Australia has its task cut out when it comes to picking the right opening combination for the first game.

Ponting, who had earlier backed Burns over Pucovski to open alongside Warner in the first Test, reiterated his stand and said selectors should show faith in the 31-year-old cricketer.

"I'm sticking with Joe Burns. I've heard a lot of suggestions that he hasn't scored enough runs to stay in the side but I'm keeping him in there," he told Seven as reported by cricket.com.au.

Burns' recent form has raised questions over his selection for the first Test. Burns scored only five runs in the two practice games against India, which also saw him getting out without scoring twice.

However, Ponting cited Burns' international record and backed the opening batsman for the pink-ball Test.

"He made 40 in his last Test innings, he's made four Test hundreds, averages almost 40 -- I'm sticking with him and showing some faith. I think he's good enough to get through it," said Ponting.

"What Marcus Harris hasn't done is score (Test) hundreds -- (his) highest score is 70-odd, (whereas) Joe Burns can score Test match hundreds. I'm sticking with him," he added.

When Burns had smashed 97 against Pakistan in the opening Test of the 2019-20 summer, the former Australia skipper had told cricket.com.au that selectors "don't need to go looking for an opener now for the next couple of years, as far as I'm concerned".

"Just lock him in now, I reckon. Lock him in til the end of the (2021-22) Ashes and give him a good go," he had added.

The first Test of the series, a pink-ball contest, will begin on December 17 at the Adelaide Oval. Australia had won the ODI series while the Men in Blue walked away with the honours in the T20I series.