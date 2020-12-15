Mushfiqur Rahim fined 25 per cent of match fee for misbehaving on field

By ANI

DHAKA: Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees for breach of the BCB Code of Conduct during the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 Eliminator.

Mushfiqur, who captains Beximco Dhaka, had angrily made a threatening gesture towards teammate Nasum Ahmed on Monday after both cricketers chased the ball for a catch that was eventually taken by the wicket-keeper.

The wicket-keeper batsman was found guilty of showing insulting gesture towards Ahmed during the match against Fortune Barishal, which constitutes a Level 1 (2.6) Offence.

"In addition to the sanction imposed, one (01) demerit point has been added to the player's disciplinary record," the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said in an official statement.

"Pursuant to Article 7.5 of the Code, if Mushfiqur reaches four (04) or more demerit points in the tournament, the points will then be converted into match suspension and he will be banned. Four demerit points equate to a ban from one (01) match," the statement further read.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official warning and a maximum penalty of a fine of 50 per cent of a player's match fees and one or two demerit points.

Mushfiqur has accepted the sanction and as such no official hearing was required. He also apologised for his insulting remarks on his Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

"First of all officially I would like to apologise to all my fans and spectators regarding the incident that happened yesterday during the match," Mushfiqur said.

"I have already apologized after the game to my fellow teammate Nasum. Secondly, I seek forgiveness from Almighty. I always remember I am a human being above all and the gesture that I have shown was not acceptable at all," he added.

Beximco Dhaka defeated Fortune Barishal by nine runs in the Eliminator.