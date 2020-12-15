STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pink ball zips around more, captains have to manage tactics: Pat Cummins ahead of India-Australia Test 

Pat Cummins, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, said there is always a sense of excitement when they approach a pink ball Test.

Published: 15th December 2020 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Pat Cummins

Australia paceman Pat Cummins (File | AFP)

By PTI

ADELAIDE: Australia pace spearhead Pat Cummins feels the series opener against India will test the tactical acumen of the captains as day-night matches move at a "slightly different pace" with the pink ball zipping around a bit more under lights.

Australia have won each of their four day-night Test matches so far against New Zealand, South Africa, England and Pakistan respectively.

India, on the other hand, have played just one pink ball Test, winning it convincingly against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in November last year.

Cummins, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, said there is always a sense of excitement when they approach a pink ball Test.

"...we are just a little bit, won't say nervous but excited, knowing that the game moves at a slightly different pace to a normal Test match.

You can have some sessions under the lights where the balls just zip around," Cummins told kkr.in.

"After dinner, when the light takes effect, just for whatever reason it seems like the ball zips around a bit more.

"You can have some periods in a Test match a bit like a one-dayer, where the ball doesn't swing, doesn't seam and all of a sudden out of nowhere, it starts zipping around under the lights.

"It's just another dynamic of the game. It's a tactic that the captains have to manage -- when to bat and when to bowl," Cummins said.

India had registered their first-ever Test series win on Australian soil in 2018-19.

But the home side didn't have two of their top batsmen -- David Warner and Steve Smith -- in that series as they were serving their ball-tampering bans.

Cummins said with the duo back in the squad, it will hold them in good stead in the series.

"We like to pride ourselves in winning all our home series. So yeah, definitely been looking forward to this one for a couple of years now. India had a better side than us a couple of years ago ... even though we shared patches I think overall, we were outplayed by them in that series," he said.

"David and Smith coming back into the side, they are two of the best batters in the world, so of course it helps. We've also got a couple of younger guys who have now become really mature players like Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne etc. so that's a big help."

Young India batsman Shubman Gill, who is in contention for the opening Test, was Cummins' teammate at KKR.

Asked whether he had been studying him at the nets during the IPL, Cummins quipped: "I haven't really. Maybe I should have, might be too late now."

"I think every time India comes to Australia, there is a story of one or two young guys who kind of make a name for themselves in our Aussie conditions.

"Yeah Shubi (Shubman) is obviously a class player, and it will be interesting to see if he gets picked for India. (If he does) there might even be some friendly banter out on the field between the two of us."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pat Cummins
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp