STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Shane Warne flays into current bowlers for giving up without a fight

Warne has expressed his disappointment at the current bowlers' lack of willingness to hone their skills, innovate, execute and fight, a far cry from his days of dominance.

Published: 15th December 2020 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Australia spin legend Shane Warne

Australia spin legend Shane Warne (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Ripping apart the argument that cricket has become too batsmen friendly, spin legend Shane Warne has expressed his disappointment at the current bowlers' lack of willingness to hone their skills, innovate, execute and fight, a far cry from his days of dominance.

In recent years, teams have often comfortably chased down 200-plus totals or set bigger targets in the T20 format, thanks to the smaller boundaries and field restrictions in the first six overs.

But Warne thinks the bowlers are not doing enough to challenge the batsmen.

"In T/20 cricket I'm disappointed that the majority of bowlers accept the fact they will get whacked and smashed all over the park.

They are not improving or executing skills at the same rate as the batsman are.

I understand anyone can have an off day - but it's not good enough," Warne tweeted.

While his first tweet was directed at the spinners, Warne's next post was meant for the fast bowlers.

"A lot of people complaining about the size of bats, boundary ropes in to far, flat wickets etc ! But how about the bowlers improve & execute plans better.

"Are fast bowlers bowling 30/40 Yorkers every day at practise or is sports science not allowing them to practise that skill?" he wrote.

His remarks came after Sydney Thunder pulled off a remarkable BBL run chase to upset the Brisbane Heat in Canberra, with Warne describing it "as bad a bowling as I've seen in T20 cricket".

One the game's all-time greats, Warne, now 51, retired from Test cricket as Australia's highest wicket-taker and second highest in the world.

Earlier this year, Warne had proposed longer boundaries and a maximum five overs to each bowler to strike a better balance between the bat and ball in the shortest format of the game.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shane Warne
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp