STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Abu Dhabi T10 confirms return of all eight teams for next edition

The fourth season is slated to be played from January 28 to February 6 next year at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Published: 16th December 2020 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Abu Dhabi T10 league (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi T10 has confirmed that eight teams, which participated in the third edition of the tournament last year, will return for the fourth season slated to be played from January 28 to February 6 next year at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The sides are Team Abu Dhabi, Maratha Arabians, Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Qalandars, Delhi Bulls, Northern Warriors, and the Karnataka Tuskers, who will be rebranded as Pune Devils in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Shaji-Ul-Mulk, founder and chairman, T10 Sports Management, said "We are thrilled that our team owners have decided to return for another season of Abu Dhabi T10. This multi-year commitment illustrates the confidence the team owners have in the fast-paced ten-over format."

"Our team at TSM, led by our Director for Strategy & Development Haroon Lorgat, have done a spectacular job bringing our partners together and ensuring a cohesive ownership platform to propel us forwards to our best ever event," he added.

The 2019 edition, which was won by Dwayne Bravo-led Arabians, saw an incredible 124,000 fans descend on Zayed Cricket Stadium across the 10 days of tournament play, and confirming a record sports spectator audience for events in the UAE.

"Our team is committed to defend the Abu Dhabi T10 title and make history by becoming the first side to win the tournament back to back. We have a fantastic team and I am certain everyone will give their best to bring the trophy home again," said Parvez Khan, co-owner of Arabians.

Matt Boucher, Chief Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi Cricket, said "The return of all the team ownership groups is fantastic news. The owners are the bedrock of the Abu Dhabi T10; their continued support and commitment to the event provides all our public and private stakeholders in Abu Dhabi with the platform to build a stronger annual product."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abu Dhabi t10 league
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp