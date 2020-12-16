STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Australia batsman Steve Smith returns to nets ahead of first Test against India

Australia is already grappling with injuries to David Warner and Will Pucovski.

Australia batsman Steve Smith

Australia batsman Steve Smith (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ADELAIDE: Australia batsman Steve Smith on Wednesday returned to the nets after leaving the training session early on Tuesday due to back soreness.

This comes as a sigh of relief for the hosts as they are already struggling with injuries ahead of the much-anticipated Test series against India.

On Twitter, cricket.com.au shared a video where Smith could be seen batting at the nets and the caption read, "Steve Smith back in the nets today #AUSvIND."

On Tuesday, as per a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, Smith trained for about 10 minutes at the Adelaide Oval before leaving for the Australian dressing-room.

ALSO READ: Australia not in best shape ahead of first Test against India

Smith also did not turn up for batting practice at the nets. Cricket Australia spokesperson later confirmed that the batsman would not be returning to training until Wednesday.

The spokesperson also confirmed that Smith was receiving treatment for back soreness after reaching down for a ball, Sydney Morning Herald had reported.

Australia is already grappling with injuries to David Warner and Will Pucovski. Coach Justin Langer confirmed that Cameron Green will make his Test debut at Adelaide provided he recovers from the concussion he suffered in the second practice game against the Indians.

Australia had won the ODI series while the Men in Blue walked away with the honours in the T20I series. The last time India toured Down Under, the Virat Kohli-led side had managed to defeat the hosts 2-1 in the four-match series. At that time, Australia was without David Warner and Steve Smith.

The first Test of the four-match series between Australia and India will begin on Thursday. It will be played at the Adelaide Oval and will be a day-night contest. Australia has the best record in day-night Tests as the side has not lost a single match played with the pink ball.

