Blessed with smart brain, Rahane should lead India well against Australia: Tendulkar

Rahane will take over captaincy from Virat Kohli after the first Day/Night Test in Adelaide.

Published: 16th December 2020 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ajinkya Rahane is blessed with a "smart brain" and should be able lead India well against Australia in the three Tests with his controlled aggression, says iconic Sachin Tendulkar.

Rahane will take over captaincy from Virat Kohli after the first Day/Night Test in Adelaide.

Tendulkar, having watched Rahane captain India against Australia at Dharamsala, is hopeful of a good show from him.

"This is going to be slightly different. Having interacted with Ajinkya Rahane, I know he has a very smart brain and he is balanced," Tendulkar told YouTube channel "Sports Today" on the eve of the first Test.

What Tendulkar likes is Rahane's intensity and preparedness before any big series.

"He is aggressive but it's controlled aggression. Whatever time I have spent with him, I know he is a hard-working player," he said.

"He takes nothing for granted, and if you're working hard, if you're sincere and honest in your preparation, the result will invariably follow," Tendulkar said during an interaction on zoom. For Tendulkar, it is always the process that matters and results invariably follow.

"I am sure the team would prepare to the best of their ability. Don't be focussed on the result. Focus on the process and the results will follow."

On Wednesday, even skipper Virat Kohli said that he expects his deputy to do a "tremendous job" in his absence and follow the "template" set by the team.

