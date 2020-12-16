STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Cameron Green made for Test cricket, will make debut in pink ball: Australia captain Tim Paine

The giant seam-bowling all-rounder made an impressive hundred in the first warm-up game against India A and was drafted into the Test team.

Published: 16th December 2020 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Tim Paine

Tim Paine of Australia (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ADELAIDE: Rookie all-rounder Cameron Green is made for Test cricket and will make his debut in the pink ball match against India, Australia captain Tim Paine announced on Wednesday.

The much-awaited Test series between the two cricket heavyweights will commence Thursday with the day/night match, starting Thursday.

The giant seam-bowling all-rounder made an impressive hundred in the first warm-up game against India A and was drafted into the Test team.

While he got concussed in the second game due to a straight drive from Jasprit Bumrah, Paine indicated that the baggy green is waiting for him.

"He trained well. If all things go well, Cam Green will be making his Test debut tomorrow. Great news for him. Great news for us and great news for all Australian cricket fans," Paine said at the virtual media conference ahead of the series-opener.

Paine, who batted alongside Green in the warm-up game and has also seen him score a lot of runs in Sheffield Shield, is confident that he has a bright future ahead of him.

"He is really impressive for a guy of his age and understands his game pretty well. He has smart cricket brain and is calm under pressure. He is made for Test cricket," Paine complimented the 21-year-old West Australian's skills.

The skipper believes that if Green can chip in with a few overs consistently with his seam-up stuff, it will help in longevity of their pace troika of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

"He (Green) will bowl but we don't expect him to bowl a huge amount of overs. We see him as nice change up, who takes about 12-14 overs in an innings from our key fast bowlers.

"Having him around will help having Starc, Cummins and Halewood around for a little longer. He is going to be a huge asset in that sense," the skipper observed.

Green has opened a few times in Shield cricket but Paine completely ruled out the option of having the youngster open even as there are slots at the top due to David Warner's absence and Joe Burns' poor form.

"No we will be using Greeny (nickname) in that all-rounder's slot. We will use him in position that gives him best chance to succeed. We can't bring him in a Pink Ball Test match and ask 'mate can you open'."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cameron Green Tim Paine australia vs india Aus vs Ind Test series
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp