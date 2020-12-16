First Test begins with Virat Kohli & Co. ready to match the hosts irrespective of the situation

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Wednesday, Virat Kohli called his personality a reflection of “new India (that) takes up challenges and is filled with optimism and positivity”. Over the course of the next 34 days — a majority of it without him — the team he has moulded since leading them for the first Test at Adelaide in 2014, will come up against many challenges against a side that they left wounded when they last visited these shores in 2018/19.

At the fag end of a year which has given way to a new normal, two evenly matched sides, filled with an arsenal of fiery pacers and wily spinners with a set of flamboyant, unorthodox and compact batsmen, will go toe-to-toe, beginning with the first Test at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. That they are straight away starting with a day/night fixture, a variety which has bridged the gap between bat and ball would ultimately be a showdown that the cricketing world has missed during the pandemic. The English summer provided some relief, but the Australian summer is setting up for a grand show that has been missing.

That Kohli will come back to India after the first Test, definitely scales the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in favour of Australia. But in his absence, the rest of his teammates have a chance to show their captain, the character he keeps talking about. Speaking to the media on the eve of the first Test, Kohli showed plenty of optimism and positivity of what his deputy Ajinkya Rahane can bring to the table. The two are contrasting personalities and in a couple of Tests he has led in the past, Rahane has proven to be a more attacking captain, but this tour will be a big challenge.

“Firstly we have had a lot of mutual understanding and respect over the years, we've had great partnerships which is based on trust and understanding. Jinks (Rahane) has done a tremendous job (as captain) in the two practice games. He seems to be very composed and he knows the strengths of our team and how we have to go about our things. It's a cultural effort and not only down to me strategising and putting things in front of people. It's the whole team that has bought into it. We already know the template that we play with and how we go about things. I've said this previously as well, I feel this is his time to really step up and perform strongly as an individual and as a captain as well, I'm sure he'll do a great job when I'm gone,” Kohli said.

Before he leaves to India, Kohli has a chance to give Rahane some cushion. The many variables of a day/night Test and a versatile attack means India are capable of taking a series lead to the Boxing Day Test. But for that, they should start on the front-foot. By going for Prithvi Shaw over Shubman Gill, who looked compact in the practice matches, he has shown faith, something you rarely saw of Kohli during his early years as captain. He has even chosen to go with the safe and gritty wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha instead of the flamboyant Rishabh Pant.

Day/night Tests have shown that the entire course of the game could change in a session, especially the one under twilight, which makes it hard for captains to plan. It is a format where captains have found the need to be innovative in terms of marshalling their attack, something Kohli feels will be a challenge.

“I think it's important to be prepared but you can't really pre-plan anything, especially in a pink-ball Test where there are so many variables through the day. The pink ball Test brings in a few more variables like the twilight period, it's a tricky one to bat in that situation and probably bowling in the first session as well, it's up to being more disciplined and at night you have more to offer with the ball. We're actually ready to be able to come up with our plans into any situation that we're faced with,” Kohli added.