New Zealand captain Kane Williamson blessed with a baby girl

Published: 16th December 2020 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

TAURANGA: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and his wife Sarah have been blessed with a baby girl.

"Overjoyed to welcome a beautiful baby girl into our family," Williamson said on Wednesday in an Instagram post alongwith a picture of his daughter.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan was among the first ones to congratulate the New Zealand skipper and commented: "Congratulations and lots of love to you and your family."

"Future WHITE FERN!" wrote the official handle of New Zealand's women's cricket team.

Williamson missed the second and final Test against West Indies which the Black Caps won at the Basin Reserve earlier this week to complete the series white-wash. His career-best score of 251 in the first Test against the Jason Holder-led side had helped him to share the second spot with Virat Kohli in ICC Test rankings for batsmen. However, in the latest rankings which got updated on Tuesday, the New Zealand skipper has slipped to the third spot.

He is expected to return for the side for the last two T20Is of the three-match series against Pakistan beginning Friday.

The 30-year-old has so far played 81 Tests, 151 ODIs and 60 T20Is for New Zealand in which he has scored 6727, 6173 and 1665 runs respectively.
 

