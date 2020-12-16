STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Zimbabwe to host qualifiers of 2023 ODI World Cup to be held in India

The bottom five teams from the Super League will compete in the 2023 World Cup qualifier, joining the best three teams from League 2.

Published: 16th December 2020 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

ICC

International Cricket Council logo used for representational purpose only. (File Picture | Reuters)

By PTI

DUBAI: Zimbabwe will host the qualifiers of the 2023 ODI World Cup between June 18 and July 9, according to a revised scheduled announced by the ICC due to the postponements caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

India, the hosts of the rescheduled 2023 ODI World Cup, along with seven other top Super League teams will qualify directly for the tournament to be held in October-November.

The bottom five teams from the Super League will compete in the 2023 World Cup qualifier, joining the best three teams from League 2.

"When we rescheduled the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 to October and November 2023 it enabled us to extend the window for qualification events to take place and thereby ensure we maximise the opportunity for qualification to be decided on the field of play," ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said in a statement.

"We have worked very closely with Members and stakeholders to reschedule 96 ODIs and 60 List-A matches and will continue to maintain the safety of participants in our events as our highest priority," he added.

The ICC also announced the schedule of the World League 2 and the Challenge League.

According to the schedule, the World Cup League 2 ODIs will begin on March 19 next year with Oman playing host to USA and Nepal in a sixth series of six ODIs.

"There will be 96 ODIs played across the 14 series that are scheduled to be played in 2021 and 2022 respectively and the remaining two in early 2023," the ICC said.

The Cricket World Cup Challenge League A will be held between August 15 to 28 next year with Canada hosting Denmark, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore and Vanuatu across a total of 15 matches.

The Cricket World Cup Challenge League B is scheduled from September 1 to 14 next year with Jersey hosting Bermuda, Hong Kong, Italy, Kenya and Uganda competing in 15 matches.

"The final Challenge League B event has been scheduled for February 2022 and A for September 2022, with 60 List-A matches due to be played," the governing body said.

These two leagues will run simultaneously with the World Cup Super League.

Explaining the qualification process further, the ICC said: "After the 21 tri-series in League 2 have been completed the top three teams will confirm their place in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023.

"The bottom four teams will drop into the Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-Off 2023  which is a repechage event to the Global Qualifier  and will be joined by the winner of Challenge League A and B.

"The top two teams from the Play-Off  which has also been rescheduled to 2023  will keep their hopes alive of participating in India 2023, by qualifying for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cricket world cup qualifiers Zimbabwe
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp