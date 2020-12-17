STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Adelaide Test: No regrets about strategy in first two sessions, says Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara, who scored a sedate 43 off 160 balls in India's 233 for 6 at stumps on day one, feels that a first innings total of 350 would be very handy for the visitors.

Published: 17th December 2020 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Travis Head, left, dives in attempt to catch out India's Cheteshwar Pujara, right, during their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ADELAIDE: It took Cheteshwar Pujara 148 balls to get his first boundary but not for once did the senior India batsman feel that he batted too slowly during the opening day's play against Australia in the first Pink ball Test here on Thursday.

Pujara, who scored a sedate 43 off 160 balls in India's 233 for 6 at stumps on day one, feels that a first innings total of 350 would be very handy for the visitors.

Asked if he felt that he could have paced his innings better, the Saurashtra man had an emphatic no for an answer.

"Not at all. We were in a very good position in the first two sessions," said Pujara, defending the 41 scored by the team in the first session and 66 runs that were scored in the second.

"We needed to make sure that we don't lose wickets when the ball is swinging. It was a great day of Test cricket and there are no regrets at all about the strategy. We couldn't have lost more wickets playing shots and getting bowled in a day," said Pujara.

He also defended his batting style on the day as the wicket wasn't conducive for stroke-play.

"Test cricket needs patience. If the wicket is flat, then you can be aggressive but when it's helping the bowlers, you can't play a lot of shots.

"In overseas conditions, you don't want a total of less than 200 runs (in first innings). In the first two sessions, the bowlers are fresh and the pitch is fresh," he said.

Pujara believes that the match is evenly poised after India ended the day at 233 for 6.

However, he conceded that skipper Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane's dismissal will surely provide a "little bit of advantage" to Australia His duel with Nathan Lyon during the post-dinner break is being talked about and he praised the Australian off-spinner for his remarkable transformation into a world-class bowler in the past four to five years.

"He gets a lot of revs (revolutions) on the ball. His line and length have really improved. He likes taking the challenge and while facing him, you also need to be prepared to face that challenge," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adelaide Test Cheteshwar Pujara India vs Australia Pink ball test
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp