STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs Australia: Can't wait to commentate alongside Gavaskar, says former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting

Gavaskar and Ponting would be commentating in the four-match Test series between India and Australia, which begins today.

Published: 17th December 2020 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

ADELAIDE: Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Thursday said that he cannot wait to commentate alongside Sunil Gavaskar for the very first time.

Gavaskar and Ponting would be commentating in the four-match Test series between India and Australia, which begins today.

Ponting also predicted that Australia will win the four-match Test series 2-1.

"Can't wait to commentate alongside this man for the first time, and excited to be back at a ground with fans for the first time in 10 months. Predicting 2-1 Australia," tweeted Ponting.

On Thursday, India won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the day-night Test here at Adelaide Oval. Virat Kohli-led side announced their playing XI a day before the game which included Prithvi Shaw and Wriddhiman Saha.

The visitors have opted for three seamers and one spinner in the first Test. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and Umesh Yadav are the three pacers while Ravichandran Ashwin has been chosen as the lone spinner.

On the other hand, Tim Paine-led side has handed a debut Test cap to all-rounder Cameron Green. Pacer Pat Cummins presented the 459th Australian Test cap to Green.

Australia have picked Joe Burns ahead of Marcus Harris as Matthew Wade's partner in the opening slot. The hosts are also going with three pacers and one spinner.

India's playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia's playing XI: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunil Gavaskar india vs australia Ricky Ponting Test series
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp