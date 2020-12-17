India vs Australia LIVE Score: Virat Kohli wins toss, opts to bat at Adelaide

By PTI

ADELAIDE: India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test against Australia here on Thursday.

While India named their playing XI a day before the day/night pink ball match, Australia have included rookie all-rounder Cameron Green in their line-up.

The Teams

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Australia: Tim Paine (captain & wk), Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travid Head, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.