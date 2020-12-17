STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

KSCA plans to host Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 matches in Alur

The three venues, expected to be finalised in the coming days, will host a total of 15 Elite A group matches. 

Published: 17th December 2020 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 09:23 PM   |  A+A-

Karun Nair

Indian and Karnataka cricketer Karun Nair ( EPS |Pushkar V)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Cricket Association is awaiting the Standard Operating Procedures for the bio bubble from the Board of Control for Cricket in India before they finalise the venues for the Bengaluru leg of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scheduled from January 10. 

As of now, they have zoomed in on three grounds in Alur (1, 2 and 3), housed inside the same premises. Just Cricket Ground and M Chinnaswamy Stadium have also regularly hosted domestic matches in the past too.

The three venues, expected to be finalised in the coming days, will host a total of 15 Elite A group matches. 

Besides Karnataka, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Railways, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir will play their matches in the city. All these teams have to report at Bengaluru on or before January 2. They will be tested three times for Covid-19 before they can resume practice on January 8 and 9. 

ALSO READ | Pink ball should replace 'pathetic' red ball in Tests, says Shane Warne

"We have not taken the final decision as far as the venues are concerned, but we are mostly looking at Alur," KSCA secretary Santosh Menon told The New Indian Express. "Once we get the SOPs from the BCCI, then we will know exactly how many teams can stay in a hotel and etc. We will have to take the call accordingly. We are awaiting for BCCI to give us clear cut directions, which they have not." 

Also, there is no clarity about the medical team - if the KSCA is responsible for setting it up or the BCCI will make some arrangements.

When it comes to the domestic T20, many state bodies have announced their probables, and KSCA too is set to announce the list in the coming days. The state players have been quite busy, featuring in the recently concluded 50-overs YSR Memorial Trophy, which witnessed the likes of Karun Nair and Abhimanyu Mithun among others in action. Currently, several players are featuring in the ongoing KSCA T20 tournament. 

Kolkata, Vadodara, Indore, Mumbai and Chennai are the other cities where the tournament will be held.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Karnataka State Cricket Association Alur M Chinnaswamy Stadium Just Cricket Ground
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp