Pink Test: Virat Kohli dismissal hands advantage to Australia on hard-fought opening day

Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane put up quality shows against a five-man Australian attack that kept asking questions.

Published: 17th December 2020 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 09:39 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Nathan Lyon, center, celebrates with teammates after running-out India's Virat Kohli, left. (Photo | AP)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As far as Test cricket goes, Thursday was a hard-fought day. For a major part of the day and evening at Adelaide Oval, India were setting themselves up, block-by-block, to wrest control. Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane put up quality shows against a five-man Australian attack that kept asking questions. They had answers to most of those, but a moment of madness turned the game on its head and handed the initiative to Australia. They went to bed satisfied with India's Day 1 total of 233/6.

When Tim Paine threw the ball to Nathan Lyon in the 70th over, it looked like one final throw of dice with the old ball to test the well-set Kohli and Rahane. Scoring rate wasn't worrying the hosts, but the manner they were building towards a big total was. On days like this when you put up such a fighting display, it is important not to give any opening to the opposition, especially in that twilight session, when new batsmen find it difficult against the pink ball which swings more under lights. India did exactly that, losing three wickets in the final hour from 188/3.

“We were in a very good position I would say. But we just are six down. Ashwin can bat, Wriddhi can bat and even our lower-order will try and contribute as much as possible. We still have the chance to get 275-300 and if the lower-order bats well, we can get 350 also. There was a stage when we were in a good position, but after we lost Kohli and Rahane, they have a little bit of advantage. I still feel we are evenly placed,” said Pujara, who made 43 off 160 balls.

WATCH: Virat Kohli misses out on scoring first century of 2020 after his horrible mix-up with Ajinkya Rahane

Pujara and Kohli didn't show unnecessary urgency. Patience might be an old virtue, but on a day like this, it was precious. Every time you thought, how long could they keep doing, the duo kept surprising with their discipline. And just when you began to dream, a peril of the modern-day game outdid the old-fashioned approach. In an era dominated by T20s, Test cricket has benefited differently. Scoring rates have improved, draws have become fewer. But an element of greed has crept in as well.

To disrupt bowlers, batsmen have tended to rotate the strike more often in Tests. On Thursday, it cost India hours of hard work. After playing Lyon wide of mid-off, Rahane called for a tight single, realised soon that it didn't exist and stopped. Kohli, who had made 74 and looked set for more, had set off by then. Even though Rahane said no, it was too late for him to get back. Australia got the opening they badly sought.

The second new ball was just two overs away and Australia punished India. Rahane, perhaps still replaying the run out in his mind, was late to react to a full ball from Mitchell Starc. Hanuma Vihari didn't look comfortable as Josh Hazlewood sent him back. On a pitch that had assistance for pacers with turn and bounce for Lyon, Pujara and Kohli had almost ensured the early dismissals of Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal didn't hand over the advantage to Australia. They took time and pounced on loose balls, but both would have spent the night regretting the timing of their dismissals.

